Summer warmth will be arriving soon in New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- This weather headlines for this week include the continuation of the unsettled pattern through Tuesday and a pattern change timed perfectly with the arrival of summer!

Still trying to shake the unsettled pattern we have been in. . . We will see periods of clouds and a few showers Monday and again on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average as well in that time frame.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wouldn't you know, just as the summer solstice arrives on Wednesday, the temperatures will begin to rise! Check out the forecast highs for the end of the week!