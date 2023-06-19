Watch CBS News
Local News

Summer warmth will be arriving soon in New England

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For June 19
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For June 19 02:39

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- This weather headlines for this week include the continuation of the unsettled pattern through Tuesday and a pattern change timed perfectly with the arrival of summer!

Still trying to shake the unsettled pattern we have been in. . . We will see periods of clouds and a few showers Monday and again on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average as well in that time frame.

summer-switch.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wouldn't you know, just as the summer solstice arrives on Wednesday, the temperatures will begin to rise! Check out the forecast highs for the end of the week!

boston-temp-days.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

First published on June 19, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.