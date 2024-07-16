The heat and humidity in Boston this summer is nearing record levels. Is this the new normal?

BOSTON - It's not the heat, it's the humidity. Actually, right now, it's both in Massachusetts.

We are just about at the halfway point of meteorological summer (June-July-August) and thus far, the main story has been the excessive heat and humidity.

Boston currently sits just as the second-warmest summer to date, likely to claim the No. 1 slot in the days ahead.

Worcester is also No. 2 and Blue Hill Observatory in Milton is No. 1.

The somewhat odd caveat to this: Boston has only had seven days of 90+ thus far which is just about average to date.

In the city, it has been the high humidity and, in turn, the warm nights that have tipped the scales thus far.

This month is on pace to be the most humid July on record (last July being third on the list).

And, as of Tuesday, Boston has had eight consecutive nights with low temperatures of 70 or higher.

Is this the new normal?

This begs the question ... is THIS the new normal? Are we destined for a climate more like the Deep South in the summertime when it comes to humidity?

At this point, the sample size is simply too small to make that leap. In fact, July of 2022 was one of the driest July's on record.

However, there is no denying that not only is our planet warming, but the oceans are at all-time record warm levels. This means more available moisture in the atmosphere and certainly plays a part in the humidity levels and the excessive amounts of rain that we tend to get much more frequently of late.

If you head west of Boston, away from the occasional cooling ocean breezes, the heat has been even more dramatic in the last few weeks. Boston has had three days of 90+ in July.

Just a few miles inland, towns like Bedford have hit 90 on eight of the last 10 days. Fitchburg has done it on 10 of 12 days.

When will we get cooler weather in Boston?

There is relief in sight! We've got one more day in the soup on Wednesday.

High temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s in all the typical locations.

Dewpoints will hover between 70-75, making it feel like 100+ (again).

This will complete the official heat wave in Boston, our second of 2024.

There is a risk of some thunderstorms late in the day on Wednesday on the leading edge of the cooler/drier airmass.

Because the storms are expected to arrive late, near or after sunset in central and eastern Mass., the greatest risk of severe weather is to our west, in the Berkshires, Vermont and New York. There may be very little rainfall across eastern Mass. on Wednesday.

Here's when the humidity will drop in Boston

Thursday will be our transition day. There will be some lingering showers and humidity in the morning, but the skies and the air itself will be clearing and drying during the second half of the day. Dewpoints will plunge and be in the 50s by Friday and Saturday, a HUGE change.

The upcoming weekend looks fabulous! High temperatures will remain above average, in the mid to upper 80s, but the air will be much drier. There is only a very slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday, most of the area will remain dry right through Monday.