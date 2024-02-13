Boston snow emergency and parking ban to be lifted Tuesday afternoon

BOSTON – With Boston receiving less snow than initially expected, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city will lift its snow emergency and parking ban Tuesday afternoon.

Wu said the emergency and parking ban will be lifted as of 4 p.m. People parked in discounted lots and garages must move their vehicles by 6 p.m. to avoid being charged regular rates.

The city declared a snow emergency Monday, asking drivers to stay off the roads. City buildings are closed on Tuesday and there is no school.

The winter storm track shifted south, and temperatures remained warm enough to prevent a changeover from rain to snow Tuesday morning in the city. As a result, Boston was spared of major impacts.

Space savers will be allowed for 48 hours after the snow emergency ends.

"I'm grateful for City teams who monitored the storm overnight and have been prepared to clear our roadways and respond to any emergencies," Wu said. "Even as the forecasts and weather conditions are shifting rapidly, we ask that you please check on your neighbors, family, and friends to be sure everyone is safe."