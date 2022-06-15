Boston City Council votes to formally apologize for city's slavery role

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - The Boston City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to issue a formal apology for the city's role in the slave trade. 

The resolution introduced by Roxbury Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson "denounces the historical practices of slavery aided and abetted by the city government of Boston."

It states that Boston was likely one of the first sites where slaves were brought into the country in the 1600s. It also acknowledges that the city was complicit in the practice and that Boston was responsible for mistreatment of enslaved Africans.

More than 160 slave trade voyages sailed out of Boston.

The city promises in the resolution to enact policies to repair past harm to the Black community.

