Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Police responded to a shooting near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m. 

One person was shot, police said. They were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. 

"The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." 

It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. 

No arrests have been made at this time.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

