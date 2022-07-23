Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- Police responded to a shooting near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

One person was shot, police said. They were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV.

"The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location."

It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe.

No arrests have been made at this time.