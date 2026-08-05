Man killed on Boston street in brazen daytime shooting

A man was shot and killed on a street in Boston late Wednesday morning. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Officers were called to an apartment on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester just after 10 a.m. Witnesses said the man had been shot several times on the street and then staggered into the apartment building looking for help before he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Boston Police sealed off the area outside an apartment on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester after the shooting on Aug. 5, 2026. CBS Boston

"They was just giving him compressions, like pumping his chest, trying to get him back to breathing, put him in the ambulance real fast and just try to get him to the hospital as fast as they could," said Tyson Wright, who lives in the neighborhood.

"It was just a lot of people crying, screaming, you know, trying to hold up the girlfriend. I believe it was the girlfriend, trying to calm her down."

Wright said the man appeared to be in his mid-20s. His name has not been released.

There have been no arrests, but police said it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police.