Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston's high school aviation program gives students a chance to fly

By Paul Burton

/ CBS Boston

Boston high school student takes flight - and it's all part of his STEM program
Boston high school student takes flight - and it's all part of his STEM program 02:13

BOSTON - If you want to learn a lesson in courage and going after a dream, look no further than 17-year-old Fahad Yasin. He's part of the STEM Aviation program at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston. Now, he's the program's first student to take flight. 

"When I was younger, I really wanted to fly, but I never had the opportunity to do it. But now I can, so I'm going to do it," Yasin smiled.  

Yasin has been part of Burke's Pathways Program since September. For the past nine months, Yasin's been taking aviation classes twice a week. On Tuesday, it was time for the real thing. Yasin took off from Norwood Memorial Airport with family and school officials cheering him on all the way. He  was calm and cool in the cockpit. "You feel the motion. You feel the wind. You feel the plane shake under turbulence," Yasin said. He flew for about 45 minutes - over Gillette Stadium and back. 

boston-stem-flight-5p-pkg-transfer-frame-3304.jpg
Boston high school student Fahad Yasin takes his first flight with instructor Harry Scales. He's part of the STEM Aviation program at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston CBS Boston

And after a comprehensive safety check with his instructor Harry Scales, it was engine start and skies the limit.  

"This is something awesome. The program is doing exactly what it was intendent to do - exactly. It's getting the kids from the classroom doing simulation into the aircraft," Burke Stem Aviation Program Director Marcus James said.

"The goal of these programs is to help students connect with what they are passionate about and hopefully help them develop skills within those passions and help them decide what to do after high school," Burke High School Career Pathways Coordinator Jennifer Lillis said.

 After a perfect landing, there is no question what Yasin wants to become. "It was surreal. It's something else. My favorite part about it was when you take off, there's nothing underneath you - just you, the plane and everything else became small," Yasin said. He hopes to get his pilot's license and work for a commercial airline.

He hopes his classmates also follow his lead. "It does take a lot of work, but if you really want to do it, there is nothing stopping you. The opportunity is right there - just go for it. The hardest part is starting it," he smiled. 

The Boston school district says it hopes to expand the Aviation program to other schools so more students can be exposed to careers in aviation. 

Paul Burton
pburton6282.jpg

Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 5:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.