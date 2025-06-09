Diners in Boston feeling impact of rising restaurant prices: "It's unbearable"

Diners in Boston are feeling the impacts of rising restaurant prices, with some saying even a quick lunch in the city is breaking the bank.

"I bought two tacos and a side of street corn, and it was $31," said Kat, a customer at Hub Hall in downtown.

She's not alone. Multiple visitors to Hub Hall said they paid over $30 for lunch.

"I won't do this every day, it's kind of a treat," one diner said.

For Kat Monday was an exception. "I no longer eat out. Today was an exception, but for the most part I try to bring it in," she said. "Because it's like unbearable."

Data from the National Restaurant Association shows the overall cost of food in April was nearly 5% higher than a year ago. Menu prices are up nearly 4.3% year over year.

Why prices have increased

Restaurant owners say the spike in prices is due to a variety of factors, from higher food costs to rising wages and utilities.

"You'd only have to charge $18 for a cheeseburger to make your food costs off that cheeseburger," said Marc Sheehan, chef and owner of Northern Spy in Canton. "But then when you're factoring in the price of the cook cooking it, keeping the lights on, the cost of gas, the cost of energy, the rent."

Despite these challenges, Sheehan said he has managed to keep his menu relatively affordable by sourcing ingredients locally and maintaining strong relationships with his suppliers.

Cheaper in the suburbs?

His advice for diners looking to save? Head to the suburbs.

"I was at a meeting a couple of months ago with some people in the restaurant industry in Boston, and they were all talking about the challenge of offering a lobster roll on their menu, and I was the only person operating in suburban location," Sheehan said. "They were all listing $50, $60 lobster rolls, and that sort of thing. I got asked what ours was last summer, and I was like, 'uh $28.'"

The data backs him up: menu prices at restaurants across Boston continue to climb, encouraging more residents to skip dining out and opt for cooking at home instead.