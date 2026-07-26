Ranger Suarez returns, Red Sox win series finale over Blue Jays at Fenway Park

Jarren Duran drove in two runs with one of his three singles, Jahmai Jones had a pinch-hit two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 Sunday.

Ceddanne Rafaela added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who closed a 10-game homestand 8-2, including a victory on Wednesday that matched a club-record 15-game winning streak from 1946 before it was stopped in the nightcap of a split doubleheader.

The fading Blue Jays couldn't build on Dylan Cease's dominating one-hit complete game from Saturday and have lost seven of 10 since the All-Star break.

Coming off the injured list after missing three weeks with a strained left groin, Ranger Suárez went four scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing four hits.

Greg Weissert (3-2) worked a scoreless inning and was credited with the win.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (4-10) gave up three runs over six innings. He's winless in his past 11 starts, going 0-7 with a 5.93 ERA since beating Pittsburgh on May 22.

Boston has won its past six series and opens a seven-game West Coast trip Monday in West Sacramento, Calif. The Red Sox have won 17 of their past 19 overall.

They plan to have newly acquired infielder Curtis Mead with them. He was picked up from Washington on Saturday for pitcher Connelly Early.

Rafaela's RBI single inside the first-base bag made it 1-0 in the third. Duran's hit made it 3-0 in the fourth and Jones' came in a three-run seventh.

Up next

Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener Monday at Washington. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled for the Nationals.

Red Sox: LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.31) is set to start in West Sacramento on Monday. RHP Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.75) is scheduled for the Athletics.