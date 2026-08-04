Red Sox fans have high hopes after trade deadline: "Good shot to make a run"

Red Sox Nation is riding high after the trade deadline, with fans saying the roster moves are boosting their hopes for the postseason.

"It's incredible because no one thought it was going to turn out this way and all of a sudden we are winning everything," Red Sox fan Terry Graham said. "It's incredible."

Boston Red Sox fans have a lot to be happy about. They are on another hot win streak, and the team now has more weapons after acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

"I think with Adley and a couple of relievers, they got a good shot to make a run," said Red Sox fan Nick Patti. "They're on fire."

"The Sox are hot," Red Sox fan Jay Wisdom said. "Sorry, Orioles, we had to fleece you a little bit."

The Red Sox winning and keeping this hot streak going means big business for vendors.

"Oh, huge difference, huge difference," said Anthony Prizio of Coast to Coast. "Selling more, tipping better. People are better coming out of the games."

Next up are the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series starting Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Fans spent the day gearing up and going on tours at Fenway Park before the game.

"First a tour of Fenway Park then going to the Sox game and I have California cousins visiting and it's been a little painful for them for the last few days. Yes, big trade and we just swept them in L.A.," Graham said of the Red Sox weekend sweep of the Dodgers.

Boston has been the hottest team in baseball after winning 23 of their last 26 games.

"I think they'll go pretty far," said Red Sox fan Blaine Haynes. "I think with that 15-game win streak, they're starting to heat up at the right time. I think they'll go pretty far in the playoffs."