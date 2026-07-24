Seigler has first career 4-hit game to help the Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 6-4

Anthony Seigler led off with a homer and had his first four-hit game in the majors, Romy Gonzalez broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday night.

Boston rebounded from a loss Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against Baltimore that ended a 15-game winning streak. The Red Sox are 24-6 in their last 30 games.

After Jarren Duran led off the eighth with his second hit of the night, Gonzalez drove him in with a liner to left. Seigler brought Gonzalez in three pitches later, giving Boston a two-run lead.

Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the ninth for his 24th save of the season and 391st overall, moving him past Dennis Eckersley for sole possession of ninth place on the career list.

Patrick Sandoval went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on five hits and striking out three. Garrett Whitlock (6-1) got the win in relief after allowing one run on two hits in the eighth.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run shot in the third that just barely got over the top of the Green Monster in left field. After it bounced off of the top of the wall and back onto the field, an umpire's review confirmed the homer.

Andruw Monasterio extended the lead with a sac fly in the sixth, but the Blue Jays were able to erase the four-run deficit thanks to Kazuma Okamoto's three-run blast in the seventh and Andrés Giménez's sac fly in the eighth.

Okamoto's 23rd homer set a record for Japanese rookies, surpassing Shohei Ohtani's 22-homer 2018 season.

CJ Van Eyk (0-1) took the loss.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (6-5, 2.67 ERA) was set to face Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (12-1, 2.48) on Saturday.