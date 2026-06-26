Tolle holds Yankees to 1 hit over 7 innings, Contreras goes deep as Red Sox win 6-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Payton Tolle took a perfect game into the sixth inning and gave up only one hit over seven scoreless, Willson Contreras homered over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Friday night.

Connor Wong added two RBIs as Boston posted its second straight victory over the Yankees.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied after Contreras walked on an inside pitch. He said something to pitcher Will Warren as he was trotting to first and Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt got in front of him at the bag as he yelled toward the mound.

In the best start of his young career, the 23-year-old Tolle (4-5) retired the first 16 batters easily before Spencer Jones lined a single over the shortstop. He mixed a sharp curveball with an upper 90 mph fastball, striking out seven and walking two.

The Red Sox built a 4-0 lead against Warren (7-3), scoring in each of the first three innings.

Contreras sent a 1-2 curveball an estimated 418 feet over the Monster, making it 4-0. As he rounded first, he said something to first base umpire Clint Vondrak, who had called an attempted check swing earlier in the at-bat a swinging strike.

Warren had his worst start since early May, giving up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed three or fewer runs in his last seven, and two or less in five of those.

Contreras had an RBI single in the first.

Tsung-Che Cheng, making his Red Sox debut after Marcelo Mayer went on the 10-day injured list, and Mickey Gasper each had run-scoring fielder's choice grounders in the second. Cheng collected his first MLB hit.

Up next

The Yankees send RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.62 ERA) against Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (1-3, 3.71) on Saturday.