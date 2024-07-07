3 Boston Red Sox players selected for MLB All-Star Game

BOSTON - Three members of the Boston Red Sox have been named to this year's MLB All-Star Game.

Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck will play for the American League's team later this month. The last time the Red Sox had three players on the All-Star team was 2022.

This is Devers' third all-star selection. It's the first for Duran and Houck. Devers and Duran were both selected as reserves.

Devers is just the seventh Red Sox player to appear in three or more All-Star games before turning 27.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.