Boston has a growing problem with rats and the data proves it.

There have been 6,581 calls to the city's 311 line with complaints about rats this year. That's nearly 900 more than last year.

"They scavenge around, gather in one place," said Andy Tran, a Dorchester resident who said his father is one of those who have filed a complaint. "We have rat traps, but I don't think those work. They go around."

"I don't think there's like an epidemic of rats running rampant in the city, but I do think our neighbors are noticing them more," said Ricky Meinke, the director of the Rat City Arts Festival. The Allston-Brighton-based festival famously includes rat walks, where neighbors scope out the area and learn what to do.

"We integrate 311 into our rat walks, making sure people download the app, utilize it. Sometimes we do live reporting as we see do see rat dens and rats on our walks," said Meinke.

Two years ago, the city launched its rat action plan. Meinke said certain neighborhoods were prioritized, and he believes the data gathered can help shape practice and policy across the city.

"Say, for example, newly installed trash cans in the North End. If with the use of proper data, can then be strategically placed in other neighborhoods across the city of Boston," Meinke said.

So far this year, the city has done more than 900 rodent mitigation treatments and has implemented a rodent hot spot map.

"The more we can learn about rats, the better we'll be armed with findings ways to mitigate them," said John Ulrich, a member of Boston's Inspectional Services team. "It's driven by food, pretty straightforward, more food, more rats. We focus our efforts on education and respond to reports quickly."

Ulrich said they have beefed up data consumption by working with a company called Basis, which uses AI to figure out how rats communicate and congregate.

"Once we can do that, then we can measure a lot of the different interventions that we're trying out," Ulrich said. "We want people to call. The more people that call, the more we can respond."