A Boston Public Schools psychologist has been accused of grooming, sexually harassing, and attempting to rape a teenage student.

Vladimir Casseus, 36, of Norwood, was arrested Tuesday night. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted rape, obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness and indecent assault and battery at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a female teenage student at the Edward Kennedy Academy first reported the alleged abuse to her other teachers.

Vladimir Casseus at his arraignment in Boston Muncipal Court on Nov. 25, 2026. CBS Boston

She told investigators that Casseus, whom she called "Vlad," was her psychologist starting when she was 15 years old, until she was 17. She alleged the abuse took place from 2024 to the spring of 2026.

The student reported that Casseus repeatedly exposed his genitals to her both on FaceTime and in person, asked her to touch him sexually, attempted to coerce her to take off her clothes, attempted to touch her genitals while she slept, and more. After the initial FaceTime call, the student said, "I hung up, I was in shock because I'm like a 15-year-old virgin," according to a criminal complaint.

The student told investigators that Casseus threatened to call the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and report her to the state if she didn't touch him sexually. She said she failed classes and struggled in school - something her other teachers noticed - as a result of the alleged abuse from Casseus. At one point she said she was suicidal.

"Do whatever you need to do to heal from me," a text message from Casseus to the student read, according to court paperwork. "I'm sorry for my part in this and for making everything so draining. I never intended for things to end up like this."

Casseus was held after his arraignment on $20,000 cash bail. He was ordered to stay away from any children other than his own and from the school, and to wear a GPS bracelet.

Casseus's lawyer, Daniel Gaudet, said his client vehemently denies the allegations. He told the judge that Casseus is a married father with a good family and reputable career as a school psychologist with no criminal history.

WBZ-TV has contacted Boston Public Schools for information and is waiting for a response.