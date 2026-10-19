Boston Pops celebrate Day of the Dead with concert and Disney's "Coco"

The sounds of Mexican music will soon fill Boston's Symphony Hall for the third annual Dia de Muertos concert.

The Day of the Dead is a multi-day celebration, traditionally taking place on Nov. 1 and 2. Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops are bringing in some incredible musicians to Symphony Hall to mark the holiday.

"To be able to bring not only the Mexican, but the entire Latino community into Symphony Hall, celebrating a shared cultural moment is really, really important. And plus, it's a lot of fun," Lockhart told WBZ-TV.

The concert's lineup features several Mexican music acts, namely indie rock band Enjambre, singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada and mariachi singer Veronica Robles.

"I think it's beautiful. There's a bunch of Latino community in Boston," Estrada said.

Robles, who is based in New England, is returning for her third Day of the Dead concert with the Boston Pops.

"We are bringing something different to the audiences of Massachusetts. And the orchestral lovers have the opportunity to see beautiful culture through music," Robles said.

The Boston Pops' Day of the Dead celebration will also feature "Disney and Pixar's Coco in Concert Live to Film."

"It's a beautiful story. It's a universal story," Lockhart said. "And it's entirely about the Day of the Dead, what we leave behind and who we remember."

"You don't need to speak the language to understand the feeling of the composer and the feeling of the arrangement and the feeling of the lyrics," Robles said. "Because it's something that you can embrace it without understanding the words."

The Boston Pops' Day of the Dead concert at Symphony Hall is set for Oct. 29.

"Disney and Pixar's Coco in Concert Live to Film" will play at Symphony Hall on Oct. 30 and 31.