Two Boston police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots through the closed door of a Dorchester apartment, an incident the I-Team first reported in April.

Officers said the woman inside had a knife. The young mother, who spoke with WBZ chief investigator Cheryl Fiandaca weeks after the incident, says she was home alone, unarmed and terrified for her life.

The woman said officers fired nearly a dozen shots through her apartment door after she refused to open it. Bullets pierced the walls and entered the bedroom where her 5-year-old son sleeps.

"It was a very scary experience," she said. "I thought I was going to die. I thought I was going to die."

Bullet holes patched up in a Dorchester apartment. CBS Boston

The 25-year-old says she still thinks about what could have happened if her son had been home.

"I feel a little bit sad because what if my son was here?" she said. "He would have been dead."

According to the Feb. 14 Boston police incident report, officers were responding to calls about screaming inside the Dorchester apartment. Sources tell the I-Team the woman jabbed at officers with a knife and refused to drop it.

But the young mom told the I-Team she did not have a weapon or a knife. She says police tased her. She was taken to the hospital and was not arrested.

Two Boston police officers are facing charges after allegedly firing shots through a closed apartment door. CBS Boston

Now, two officers involved in the shooting, Rudy Lewis and Jaciro Polcano, have been indicted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"I was no threat to them," the woman told the I-Team.

Ben Megrian, who represents Officer Lewis, told the I-Team: "We are deeply concerned about the integrity of this investigation when the public and the media are learning about it before the charges have been unsealed. What people need to know is that a woman jabbed a knife toward my client's face in close range. My client repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife. She refused. My client and his partner fired to defend themselves. Weeks later, the woman went on TV and lied about having a knife, claiming she was a victim. The DA's office seems to believe officers need to get stabbed in the face before they are allowed to react."

The Boston Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not respond to requests for comments. Sources told the I-Team both officers are on paid administrative leave.