Boston police officers befriend and empower older adults in Roxbury neighborhood

In the Boston Police Department's B-2 Precinct, Friday isn't just special because it's the end of the work week. For several hours every Friday morning, older adults from several surrounding buildings convene on the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury to reconnect with one another and with police officers. A host of activities - walking, games, dancing, and even pickleball - engage the seniors in a convenient place where they can socialize at no cost.

At a time when loneliness and isolation affect up to a third of older adults, BPD's Walk the Beat program addresses a real concern. There is a Walk the Beat Program in every BPD district. The Boston Police Foundation funds the activities.

The officers who welcome the older adults in Roxbury are also a draw. "They're very positive," former retired BPD officer Yma Arrington says.

Officers Carina Shepard and Joey Key are 20 and 23-year veterans of the department respectively. The seniors say the officers' personal investment makes all the difference.

Boston Police Officer Carina Shepard connects with Roxbury residents at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex. CBS Boston

Another retired BPD officer, Susan Reed, who attends the Friday morning gatherings, offers an example. "They call you. 'How are you doing? What are you doing? Get yourself out here. Come on out!' You know. 'How are you feeling?' It's not just on these days. In general, they just care about you," Reed said.

The affection is mutual. "We didn't just meet these seniors yesterday," Officer Shepard explains. "They've been coming here for some time. And now they come here looking for us."

She lights up describing how it feels to see so many older adults, many of whom come from surrounding residential buildings on Friday mornings. "Once they come through the doors, they're special to us," Shepard said. "We get to know their names. We know where they live. We know their neighborhoods. And we just make ourselves available. If you ever have a problem, you can reach out to us."

Seniors regularly take them up on that offer. Officer Key cites the duo's relationships with nonprofit organizations as a plus when an older adult needs help. "If we have somebody in need," he says, "we've built those partnerships … They're likely to help us. Nobody's really turned us down."

Looking around the room at the seniors walking, laughing, and playing games, the officers know their efforts are paying off. "To see them all get together and interacting with each other, I think that's a huge success for us," Officer Key says. Officer Shepard nods, adding, "We love to be a resource for all the elderlies in our community."

The officers visit individual buildings in the neighborhood to check on older adults. They arrange Bingo games and community nights. They host holiday gatherings and serve festive meals. And they provide seniors with information to protect themselves - particularly against fraud.

Levance Fergus, who recently joined the Friday walking group, is grateful for the chance to get to know the officers one-on-one. "I think they're doing a good job. They're very friendly," he says, pausing on the track. "We enjoy them too because we like to have their protection. If there's anything going on, we can call the police officer for safety."

It's how Officer Key wants the seniors to feel. "We, as officers, would love for the community to see a different side of us," Key said.

The department's programs and events are successful, he says, because the seniors attend them. They know about events throughout the year and make a point to be there. "They're looking forward to hanging out with us and they're looking forward to attending those events," Key said.

Asked how that makes him feel, Officer Key smiles. "It feels awesome!" Before a truck of fresh produce arrives for the seniors from the nonprofit organization Spoonfuls, Officer Shepard walks around the track with Stephanie Thomas, a Roxbury resident who doesn't miss a Friday gathering. "They welcome you with a lot of compassion," she says of the officers.

How does it feel to see so many seniors moving around the track and enjoying one another? Officer Shepard says simply, "Mission accomplished."