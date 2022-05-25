Boston parents reluctantly send kids back to school after Texas shooting

BOSTON -- Parents are holding the hands of their children a little tighter Wednesday after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.

At dismissal time at the Condon School in South Boston, mother Thaleea Sanford said she almost kept her 6-year-old daughter home Wednesday.

"Everything that's going on and what's happened in Texas, it's just crazy," said Sanford.

Outside the school, Boston Police made their presence known, though the department wouldn't say specifically how it's increasing its presence. Parents want to know more themselves.

"They have to do more training with staff, maybe the police can be more around the schools so it's safer for kids to go to school," said parent Gustavo Romero.

There was a moment of silence for the Texas victims at a city press conference in Boston to announce summer safety initiatives, but on the minds of everyone was the violence in Texas.

"I have full faith in our preparation, planning and coordination that goes into every single day of the year to be the most prepared for the unthinkable," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Boston school Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says there were extra staff meetings and support for students. Safety reviews have already been underway in light of two students bringing loaded weapons into Charlestown High School last week, and an individual approaching students on school grounds at the Condon Tuesday.

"We did that just a few days ago actually," said Cassellius. "School leaders know safety protocols because of the incidents that have occurred."

City officials say another mass shooting at a school adds to the pain and fear about keeping children safe. Parent Gustavo Romero believes it's difficult to really prepare for what happened.

"I don't think school is safe for anybody. When things like that, happen it's hard to prevent."