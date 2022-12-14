Boston opens pop-up COVID and flu vaccine clinics as cases rise

BOSTON - The numbers are not where Boston public health officials would like them to be when it comes to getting vaccinated against the flu. "In the week starting November 28 we noted 700 confirmed cases of influenza. That is three times higher than last year's peak," said Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu.

More troubling she says is that only 38% of Massachusetts residents have received their flu shots. And when it comes to the third omicron-specific COVID booster shot only 12% of Boston residents have received it, with COVID cases in the city up 80% in the last two weeks.

"I think just pandemic fatigue is occurring right now. People need to understand there are ongoing issues, ongoing problems and need to utilize the resources we have," said Dr. Ojikutu.

Which is why the city is now boosting its own mitigation plans with an additional eight pop-up vaccine or testing clinics around the holidays, in addition to four already in place. "We've seen other pop-up clinics close over the year, so I hope more open as the holidays have people gathering," said Hillary Detmold, getting a COVID test at a clinic in Roxbury.

Cases of COVID, flu and the respiratory illness known as RSV are pushing hospital emergency rooms to the limit.

Dr. Ojikutu says bringing these clinics to more neighborhoods, for more convenience, is the goal. "Just bring resources close to folks, hopefully they'll choose to be vaccinated," she said.

It may take convenience and persuasion, says Krishonda Washington, who has an appointment for a flu shot next week. "I think people are letting their guard down and feel like COVID isn't as bad as it was," she said.

Officials attribute some of the spike in illness to people gathering more indoors, Thanksgiving gatherings, and say these are challenging times that need to be taken seriously. "Utilize these resources, it's not too late," said Dr. Ojikutu.