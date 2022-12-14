Boston opening free walk-in clinics for COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots
BOSTON - The City of Boston is launching free COVID-19 clinics for residents this holiday season.
New pop-up locations will offer COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots for residents 6-months and older. You can also get tested for COVID-19 or pick up an at-home testing kit.
All sites are free and do not require appointments, ID, or insurance.
- Vine Street Community Center, 339 Dudley St., Roxbury - Saturday, December 17 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Gallivan Community Center, 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan - Monday, December 19 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell St., Dorchester - Wednesday, December 21 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Paris Street Community Center, 112 Paris St., East Boston - Wednesday, December 22 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Menino Community Center, 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale - Friday, December 23 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Condon Community Center, 200 D St., South Boston - Tuesday, December 27 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Shelburne Community Center, 2730 Washington St., Roxbury - Wednesday, December 28 from 4:30-7:30pm.
- Roslindale Community Center, 6 Cummins Way, Roslindale - Thursday, December 29 from 4:30-7:30pm.
These clinics are in addition to the clinics that the Boston Public Health Commission will continue to operate into the new year. CLICK HERE for more information.
