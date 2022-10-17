Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vetoes pay raises for herself, city councilors

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has vetoed pay raises proposed by the City Council for herself and councilors.

A few weeks ago, the council voted to increase their salaries from $103,500 to $125,000. Wu's annual salary would increase from $207,000 a year to $250,000 annually.

Wu proposed raises for herself and the council back in August, but they were not as high. Under Wu's proposal, councilors' salaries would increase to $115,000 and her own salary would be raised to $230,000.

"Like all workers, our elected officials should receive salary increases, but they should be square with the increases that our frontline workers have received and are receiving in the contracts that we continue to settle," Wu wrote to City Council on Monday. "Respectfully I urge this Honorable Body to adopt our original recommendations."

Any raises would go into effect after the next election cycle.