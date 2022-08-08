Watch CBS News
Mayor Wu proposes pay raises for top city jobs

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing pay raises for her position and other top city jobs.

In a letter to the city council, Wu asked that the mayor's pay be raised to as much as $230,000. The position now pays $207,000.

Wu wants to raise the councilors salaries to $115,000. Those increases would not take effect until the next election cycle.

Mayor Wu also wants to increase the pay range for the police and fire commissioner jobs to between $260,000 and $320,000. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

