Mayor Wu proposes pay raises for top city jobs

Boston - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing pay raises for her position and other top city jobs.

In a letter to the city council, Wu asked that the mayor's pay be raised to as much as $230,000. The position now pays $207,000.

Wu wants to raise the councilors salaries to $115,000. Those increases would not take effect until the next election cycle.

Mayor Wu also wants to increase the pay range for the police and fire commissioner jobs to between $260,000 and $320,000.