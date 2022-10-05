Watch CBS News
Boston City Council approves salary increases for mayor, councilors

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The Boston City Council voted Wednesday to increase their salaries, along with the salary of Mayor Michelle Wu.

Under the measure, Wu's annual salary would increase from $207,000 a year to $250,000 annually.

City councilors would see their salary increase from $103,500 to $125,000.

Wu will have to sign the proposal for final approval.

The raises would go into effect after the next election cycle.

