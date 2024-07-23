Boston Mayor Michelle Wu not planning on taking maternity leave after birth of third child in January

BOSTON - A day after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she still plans to run for re-election and she doesn't plan to take maternity leave.

Wu spoke with reporters for the first time since her announcement during a visit to the Higginson Lewis School in Roxbury.

"New experience for the city"

The mayor said she did not plan to take maternity leave after she and her husband welcome their third child - a girl - in January. Wu has two boys, ages 7 and 9, and said that she's confident that she'll be able to juggle the needs of the city and the needs of a growing family.

In 2021, Wu became the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston - which as recently as 2015 did not offer paid parental leave - so this will be the city's first experience with an expectant mother as mayor.

"It's maybe a new experience for the city but not new for me," Wu said. "I've had two kids while in office, and it's certainly sometimes a chaotic and messy juggle but one that we see families across the city doing their very best to balance. And it's on all of us to make it easier and more supported for working families to be able to do what they need to do because that's how we all benefit - from having everyone in our community represented."

A day after she announced her pregnancy, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited the Higginson Lewis School in Roxbury. CBS Boston

Wu on parental leave, re-election

Wu, who fought to extend parental rights to city employees, as a member of the City Council and as mayor, said she did not expect to take maternity leave.

"In the past, given the unique nature of my job, I have not taken leave. I have continued to, you know, certainly make adjustments to the job for physical health and recovery but continue to be present for the community and often just kind have the little one along with me for the ride as we've experienced with my two boys," the mayor said.

However, acknowledging that she had two miscarriages after the birth of her second child, Wu said that she would talk with her family and doctors before making a final decision on parental leave closer to the birth of her child.

Wu also said she plans to run for a second term as mayor, noting that she has run two previous campaigns within a year of having a child and "both turned out great."