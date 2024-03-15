Enjoy the warm weather because Boston might not be done with cold and snow yet

BOSTON - We have been a bit spoiled with the weather here in the Boston area.

The first half of March has been one of the warmest on record at most of the climate sites in Massachusetts and New England. In Boston, we have had just one below average day, back on March 1. Overall, the city is averaging more than 6 degrees above average per day.

Warmer than usual March

Inland, away from sea breezes, the warmth has been even more dramatic. Worcester is averaging 10 degrees above average per day!

Now a word of caution - don't rush the season. I have to admit, even I have been toying with the idea of bringing the patio furniture out on Saturday. With the days being longer and the recent streak of mild weather, it can be awfully tempting.

Take a look at the projected high temperatures over the next 10 days or so. Basically near or even slightly BELOW average.

The low temperatures are even more startling. Keep in mind, these projections are for Boston. Many of the suburbs will be 5 to 10 degrees colder. There will likely be several nights and early mornings next week with temperatures in the 20s or even upper teens!

This is all thanks to a pattern flip. For most of the month thus far, the jet stream has been favorable for unseasonably warm days in the eastern half of the country. Next week, that warmth shifts west and a large trough digs in over the Northeast.

This isn't anything that unusual or record breaking, but after being so warm, there is always a concern this time of year that damage could be done to some vegetation. You may remember last winter, all it took was one really cold day to wipe out the peach crop in New England. Not to mention, many of the flowering trees were damaged enough to prevent them from blooming.

No planting just yet

Again, the cold coming this week likely won't be that harsh, but this is just a warning to not get carried away with any early season planting.

We are still several weeks away from the average final frost in the Boston area. Out near Route 495 and beyond, it really isn't safe to plant most things until Mother's Day.

When will it snow again?

I know what you're thinking - with a cold week coming, could we see some snow? Would you believe it has been nearly two months since Boston got an inch of snow? Yep, you have to go back to late January for the last shovel-able event.

Here's what I would say - while another big snowstorm is unlikely, I would hold off another couple weeks before stowing away the snow blower and shovels for the spring.

One of our more trusted models shows about a 50% chance (area in yellow) of at least an inch of snow in the next 10 days. If you stretch that to 3 inches the odds go down to about 25 to 30%. NOT ZERO!

So, get out and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather this weekend. It will likely be a while before we get back in the 50s. And, of course, we will keep you posted on the cold and any snow chances.