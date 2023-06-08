No peach crop this year, Massachusetts farm says

Tyngsboro farm will not have peach crop this year due to weather

Tyngsboro farm will not have peach crop this year due to weather

Tyngsboro farm will not have peach crop this year due to weather

TYNGSBORO - A Tyngsboro farm says they will not have a peach crop this year because of some extreme cold back in February.

Parlee Farms said the -12 degree temperatures on February 4 killed their dormant peach and nectarine buds, so no peaches grew this year.

The farm says the trees are fine and they expect to have a normal crop again next year - weather permitting.

Earlier this year, Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury also said they likely lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold.

"It seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year," the farm said.