Maps show where freezing rain, snow could fall in New England this week

BOSTON – Our weather pattern remains active heading into the work week with two rounds of rain on the way, and a wintry mix possible for some late Monday. Locally, we expect mostly rain.

The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for the potential of some slick travel Monday late afternoon and evening. A second storm system will prompt a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday.

New England weather forecast

After some light snow showers brought a dusting to a little over two inches in parts of Massachusetts overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, we get a little break from any weather Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. But not for long.

A system moving in from the west will bring mostly rain to southern New England starting Monday afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 40s. However, higher elevations will have the risk for some freezing rain, especially as temperatures drop after sunset.

Freezing rain, snow possible for some

The greatest risk for freezing rain will be across northern Massachusetts and into southern New Hampshire, where snow may mix in at times during the evening.

Right now, it looks too warm for any snow accumulation for most of Massachusetts, however a coating can't be ruled out for the Berkshires and far northern Mass., with some additional light accumulation in northern New England.

After Monday's system, our next round of rain comes Wednesday, which looks like an all-day rain event with temperatures around 60 degrees.

This one could bring some moderate to heavy rainfall, to the tune of a few inches in some of the heaviest downpours.

The end of the week will feature drier and much colder conditions. Highs sharply drop from the 60s to the 30s after Wednesday's storm system.

