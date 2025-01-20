How much snow did Massachusetts get? Here are the totals for January 20

BOSTON - It wasn't a blockbuster storm, but many communities in Massachusetts find themselves clearing snow that fell Sunday into Monday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

North Ashburnham 7.0 inches

Grafton 6.8

Haverhill 6.0

Lunenburg 6.0

North Worcester 6.0

Sutton 5.8

South Waltham 5.6

Hopkinton 5.5

Raynham 5.2

Agawam 5.0

Andover 5.0

Holden 5.0

Westford 5.0

Gloucester 5.0

Topsfield 5.0

Townsend 4.7

Foxboro 4.5

North Billerica 4.5

Boxford 4.3

East Walpole 4.3

Franklin 4.3

Holyoke 4.3

Westfield 4.1

Sudbury 4.0

Lynn 4.0

Millis 4.0

Boston 3.8

Canton 3.0

With the snow largely wrapped up in Massachusetts, road crews are finishing cleanup and turning their attention to icing concerns. Temperatures are expected to be frigid in the coming days. As a result, any snow that melts is likely to refreeze, potentially making for slick driving conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as single digits in the coming days. A low temperature of 2 degrees is possible Wednesday.

"The freezing temperatures are definitely our biggest concern right now," MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV Monday morning.

Boston's 3.8 inches of snow marked the second-biggest total of the season. City officials are urging everyone to clear their sidewalks and driveways to prevent ice.