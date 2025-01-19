Massachusetts snow brings treacherous road conditions. But there is some good news.

BOSTON – Massachusetts road crews are hard at work during the impactful winter storm Sunday night into Monday morning. But as far as winter storms go, this one brings some good news.

Roads are expected to be treacherous overnight. Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV that while up to 10 inches of snow is expected in parts of Massachusetts in the coming hours, the timing of the storm is helpful.

Part of the reason is that Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that means many people in Massachusetts have the day off from work, and schools are closed.

"For the most part we don't expect a lot of traffic. As far as timing goes, you can't really get any better than this," Gulliver said. "It's a holiday weekend, traffic is light to begin with, and then it's overnight. This kind of snow and consistency is the kind we really like to deal with. There's more snow than ice, which means it's a little easier to clear and a little more manageable. All in all, for a first real significant snowstorm we've had in some time, couldn't really ask for anything better than this."

Snow to impact Massachusetts roads

Gulliver said about two-thirds of the state's snow fleet will be on the roads throughout Massachusetts during the storm, more than 2,000 pieces of equipment.

On Saturday, crews spent the evening doing pre-treatment. The mixture of brine and salt sprayed onto roads in advance of storms helps prevent icing once the storm arrives. The work had to be delayed be several hours on Saturday due to rain.

Gulliver warned that ice could still be an issue in the coming days.

"Black ice is always tricky to deal with. It's something we're going to have to deal with during this storm, especially in the morning hours tomorrow and throughout the week really as some of the snow starts to melt off and that cold air rolls in," he said. "It's going to make things really difficult for drivers who especially have to leave early."

Snow treacherous in Worcester

On Worcester's Belmont Hill, where roads are icy and winter travel is historically difficult, drivers are taking it easy.

"You just gotta be careful, I mean, the roads are pretty slick," said driver Steve Scavone. "I'm just trying to get off the road ASAP and keep it clear so the people in charge can make it safe for everybody else."

Elsewhere in Worcester, people were out running last minute errands before they headed back inside until the storm passed through Monday morning.

"I don't even like stopping to get gas when it's raining or snowing because I don't like the cold," said one man filling up his tank at a gas station.