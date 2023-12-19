Logan Airport works to get back on track after storm caused ground stops

Logan Airport works to get back on track after storm caused ground stops

Logan Airport works to get back on track after storm caused ground stops

BOSTON – Airlines are scrambling to get back on track after Monday's storm caused hundreds of delays and cancellations at Logan Airport.

On Monday, the line for the JetBlue helpdesk was so long it wrapped halfway around Terminal C.

Nearly 700 flights in and out of Logan were delayed or canceled due to the high winds. There were two temporary ground stops in place on Monday.

On Tuesday, things are looking much better with just 30 delays and one cancellation as of 7 a.m.

There was, however, a massive line to check baggage.

"I walked in and I'm like 'That's crazy.' But it's holiday season and there were lot of delays yesterday and I have no power at my house. I'm going somewhere with power so that's a good thing," traveler Chery McGlynn said.

According to AAA, the coming days is when Christmas travel will really begin to ramp up, and that is predicted to last until roughly the new year.