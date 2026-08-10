New hot tub boats are cruising through Boston Harbor

There is something new floating through Boston Harbor, and it very well may be the area's hottest new attraction.

Boston Hot Tub Boats has officially opened and is setting sail out of Winthrop, Massachusetts. The custom floating hot tub can seat up to six people and moves at a cool 3 miles per hour through the calm waters north of Logan Airport.

Marie Bocquet brought the concept to the area after first seeing it on a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. There are changing tents, waterproof phone cases, and Bluetooth speakers for the BYOB experience. The company even sets your preferred water temperature before you arrive.

"I sort of kept this idea in mind, and when we moved to Boston, I thought there was an opportunity," said Bocquet. "We have water and an ocean. There is room for fun."

Boston Hot Tub Boat in Winthrop, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The water in the hot tub is warmed by firewood, and the boat is powered by an electric motor. The company said the hot tub is completely drained, cleaned and refilled with fresh water in between sessions.

Hot tub boat rentals start at $493 for a two-hour sail out of Atlantis Marina. The company opened about 2 weeks ago and has been busy since.

We met Caroline Barry as she was about to board a two-hour cruise with her mother and friends. "I saw a friend in Chicago do it, and then I saw it got brought to Boston, and I am all about finding new, unique activities," Barry said.