Unusual Boston home that was cut in half is now for sale

A unique home in Boston that went viral last month because the owner discovered it had once been cut in half is now for sale.

The Victorian-style house on Metropolitan Boulevard in Roslindale is on the market for $1.5 million.

"At the turn of the century, 318 Metropolitan was one of Boston's largest homes," the listing for the five-bedroom, 2.5-bath house says.

WBZ-TV's Chris Tanaka featured the house in his digital series Walking Boston, and the video was viewed thousands of times. It caught the attention of the current owner, Adam Shutes, who invited cameras inside.

Shutes said he and his wife noticed some irregularities when they first spotted the house in 2016. The wraparound porch is only on one side of the house, and the other side is a flat exterior wall.

"It just looked odd," Shutes said. "Then it sort of clicked because that house just down the road, two houses down, which looked very similar."

Some research revealed that the original structure was literally cut in half in the 1940s and moved down to Maynard Street. The discovery spurred Shutes to apply for a historic landmark designation to preserve the home for future generations.

Boston officially designated the home as a historic landmark in March. A study report by the Boston Landmarks Commission says the home is "one of the grandest in the neighborhood."

"The house is a fascinating case study in architectural alteration," the report says. "The house is also notable for its unusually intact and well-preserved interior elements, which provide a precious glimpse into the past."

