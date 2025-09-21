Firefighter, resident taken to hospital after large fire at 2 multi-family homes in Boston

A firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital after a large fire at a multi-family home in Boston on Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Centre Street in Dorchester. Officials say that the heavy fire on the rear porches also spread to an adjacent multi-family house. The porches eventually collapsed, but there was no one on them at the time.

One of the many cats that was saved from the house. Boston Fire

Crews were able to save several cats from the residence, but a firefighter and a resident were injured in the fire. They were both taken to nearby Boston hospitals. Boston Police said that the firefighter was injured while on scene and received non-life-threatening injuries that were not related to smoke inhalation. He has since been released.

There is no update on the condition of the other victim.

Around 30 people are now displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials estimate the home sustained around six figures in damage.

Boston Fire praised their firefighters on social media for battling another fire on Baird Street in Mattapan at the same time.

"Boston Firefighters had a busy night," the Boston Fire Department said on X. "Great job by all."

All residents and animals were removed from the home with no injuries reported. Around 11 people were displaced due to the fire, and the MBTA provided a bus for residents to stay warm while first responders set up assistance for families. The cause of the Mattpan fire is under investigation.

Mattapan and Dorchester are adjoining neighborhoods in Boston.