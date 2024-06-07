Boston buzzing with excitement after Celtics win Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON - Make way... for a Game 2 win! From those famous ducklings at the Public Garden to larger-than-life flags, waving in the wind. Signs of the Celtics are taking over the city.

The Celtics and fans are hoping the team can carry the momentum from Thursday night's blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"Yesterday we went to the game. Clapping, screaming, all the Celtics fans are insane. Being a part of that is awesome. It's like a dream come true," said fan Karen Lopez.

Just across from the TD Garden at the Greatest Bar, business is booming these days.

"We're hoping for a parade in about two weeks. Maybe even sooner the way they played last night," said Tony Costa at the Greatest Bar.

Wyc Grousbeck performs with James Montgomery

Early sound check Friday night gave patrons a preview of the evening's big gig: seeing green and singing the blues. The legendary James Montgomery Band, featuring a special guest: Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

"Wyc has a sports team in town he runs. I can't remember the name of them?" said the Grammy nominee of his friend and fellow musician.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck at the Greatest Bar in Boston. CBS Boston

"I've got to do something between now and Sunday!" Grousbeck joked. "The city is on fire. We were fired up for the Bruins too and wishing they're here. Red Sox, Patriots, it goes for all four teams. But right now, it's our time," the Celtics owner added.

Fans couldn't agree more.

"I'm pretty excited to see what's coming for the next three games. Hope we just sweep them and get the win and get the trophy home, you know?" said fan Jay Saini.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is Sunday night in Boston.