Boston woman warns pet owners after dog swallows rat poison

BOSTON - A woman in Boston's Brighton neighborhood is warning other pet owners after her dog ate poison left on the side of the road.

As Heather Seeley's beloved beagle Bruno sniffed through leaves on a weekend walk, she plucked something small from his mouth and tossed it in a barrel.

"I thought it was a dental treat because it was green and hard. Like a lot of dog treats that brush their teeth are. So I didn't think twice about it," she recalled.

Dog swallows rat poison

Until it happened again the next day. This time, Bruno guarded the item and quickly chewed it. When Heather went and found what she'd previously thrown away, an online search confirmed her fears. Bruno had swallowed rat poison.

A woman says her dog swallowed rat poison left on a Brighton road. Heather Seeley

"I know the doctors are really great. I'm just hoping that they are able to save my boy," Heather said.

Heather's watchful eye and quick action got Bruno to emergency care fast. But blood work revealed he did ingest some of the poison, and now must be closely monitored.

"I just don't want this to happen to anyone else. I know how important everyone's dogs are to them," she said.

Heather has no idea who left the small bait blocks in their Brighton neighborhood near Kilsyth Road. Now she wants to warn other parents - of pets and small people, about this danger which looked more like chalk or a treat.

"You know I'm used to seeing rat traps that the dogs can't really get into," Heather said. Never seen anything like this, so I just want people to be on the lookout."