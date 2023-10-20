37 Boston College swimmers and divers sue school after hazing suspension

Boston College swim and dive team sues school after hazing suspension, asks to resume season

CHESNUT HILL - Dozens of Boston College swimmers and divers are now suing the school after they were suspended for hazing allegations.

Thirty-seven of the student-athletes filed the suit against BC on October 17. They requested a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to lift the suspensions.

The program was suspended back in September as the college investigated allegations of hazing. All practices, competitions and training was stopped indefinitely.

The lawsuit says BC suspended the entire men's and women's teams "prior to any investigation into the allegations being conducted let alone completed, and prior to any findings being made."

The group is also seeking financial damages from the college, for physical, emotional and psychological harm.

"The College's decision to suspend the entire Team, and the public statement issued along with the suspension, has caused significant harm to these elite athletes, a number of whom hope to participate in the conference championships and the 2024 Olympic trials," the students' attorneys Tara Davis and Andrew Miltenberg wrote in the court documents.

The team's next meet would've been on October 27 against the United States Military Academy West Point.