Boston College swimming and diving program suspended over hazing

CHESTNUT HILL - Boston College has suspended its men's and women's swimming and diving program over hazing.

"The Boston College Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension, after University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program," a school spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form."

No other information about the hazing was immediately available.

The school said anyone in the program "will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."