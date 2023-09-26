Boston College: Hazing investigation involving swim and diving team to continue despite legal threat

BOSTON – Boston College says it will proceed with its investigation into the men's and women's swimming and diving teams amidst threats of legal actions from parents.

A Boston College spokesperson said the school will treat any hazing allegation with the utmost seriousness.

The school's athletic program indefinitely suspended the teams last week after multiple hazing allegations.

"Boston College is not at all swayed by threats of legal actions from the program's parents," Boston College said in a statement. "The university will continue to follow its procedures and treat any allegation of hazing with the utmost seriousness. Given that the investigation is ongoing, the University will not comment further on the matter."

About half of the swim and dive team, 30 students and families, have now retained attorneys Tara Davis and Andrew Miltenberg to represent them. In a statement to WBZ last week, they said, in part:

"The issuance of this statement prematurely, and without having gathered all of the relevant facts, was not only negligent but also extremely harmful and damaging to the members of the Swimming and Diving program. It is distressing that the College has been so irresponsible in its public messaging."