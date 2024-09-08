Boston College is back in AP Top 25 after 2-0 start under Bill O'Brien

BOSTON -- Boston College is not only 2-0 to start the Bill O'Brien era, but the Eagles have now landed in the AP Top 25. Boston College was ranked No. 24 in the country in Sunday's Week 3 rankings.

This marks the first time that Boston College has cracked the AP Top 25 since Week 4 of the 2018 season.

The Eagles are flying high under O'Brien, the former Patriots offensive coordinator who took over after last year's head coach Jeff Hafley left for the NFL to become the defensive coordinator in Green Bay. After kicking the season off with a 28-13 win over then-No. 10 ranked Florida State last Monday night, Boston College followed that up by trouncing Duquesne, 56-0, in Chestnut Hill on Saturday afternoon.

BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns, while the Eagles also ran for 306 yards and three touchdowns on their 46 rushing attempts in the blowout victory at Alumni Stadium.

The Boston College defense held Duquesne to just 137 total yards (75 passing yards, 62 rushing yards) of offense on Saturday. The Dukes were 1-for-12 on third down against the Eagles. Boston College has held its opponents to just 4-for-26 on third down so far this season.

Boston College is now one of four ACC teams to be in the Top 25, along with Miami (10), Louisville (19), and Clemson (22). The Eagles have a huge road game in Week 3, when they visit the No. 6 Missouri Tigers next Saturday.