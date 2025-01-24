Boston City Hall, once named 4th ugliest building in the world, is now a historical landmark

BOSTON - Boston City Hall, known for its brutalist architecture, is now an official historical landmark despite once being named the fourth-ugliest building in the world.

Boston City Hall made historic landmark

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Landmarks Commission announced the decision in a press release on Friday. They said the structure has civic and cultural significance.

"This milestone serves as an affirmation of our commitment to preserving this space as a vital symbol of our democracy and a center for civic engagement. Our administration is proud to help the building evolve into a space that is accessible to the community while maintaining its historic character," Wu said in a statement.

"Boston City Hall is more than a building—it's a catalyst for civic engagement and a home for those who serve our great city," City Councilor Sharon Durkan said in a statement.

The building completed a conservation management plan in 2021, which allowed it to address needed updates while preserving its historic architecture.

"City Hall was constructed with architectural barriers that would not be present if it were built today, so accessibility upgrades will remain a key priority moving forward," said Disability Commissioner Kristen McCosh.

"Only through growth and thoughtful adaptation can the 'People's Building' be fully accessible and inclusive for all, now and into the future," Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of Property Management.

Boston City Hall, designed by Kallmann, McKinnell, and Knowles, was completed in 1968 and is renowned as an example of Brutalist architecture. It is a striking contrast to other Boston neighborhoods, such as Beacon Hill and Back Bay, which are home to Boston's iconic brownstones and brick buildings.

Boston City Hall controversies

Boston City Hall has not been without public scrutiny in recent years. In 2023, it was voted the fourth ugliest building in the world by Buildworld.co, It was also voted the second ugliest building in the United States, falling second to the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.

Criticism of the building makes rounds on social media sites like X and Reddit every year with people criticizing the style and imposing nature of the building.

City Hall Plaza was recently renovated in 2022 to include more greenery and become an inviting area for celebrations. In 2023, a video taken at the playground at City Hall Plaza went viral after a cop was seen going down a children's slide at a high speed.