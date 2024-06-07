Celtics and NBA give back by unveiling newly renovated gym at Boys and Girls Club in Boston

Boston Celtics players help unveil new basketball gym at Boys and Girls Club

Boston Celtics players help unveil new basketball gym at Boys and Girls Club

Boston Celtics players help unveil new basketball gym at Boys and Girls Club

DORCHESTER - Kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Boston got their first look at a brand new basketball court Friday, with some help from some Celtics stars.

Upgrades to Dorchester basketball court

Al Horford, Derrick White and Celtics mascot Lucky were on hand to officially open the new basketball court at the Boys and Girls Club branch in Dorchester. The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy was also there, as the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The league is investing back into the community by upgrading court, installing new floors, backboards, safety equipment and signage – all thanks to the NBA Cares Program and the Boston Celtics.

"It's so special. I mean, I realize, I think, for everyone involved in professional sports that the ability to impact kids either directly through events like this or because they become motivated," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "Stuff that Bill Walton did throughout his career – encouraging kids to dream big."

Staff member recognized for her dedication to the club

Kayla Collins has been coming to this Boys and Girls Club since she was 11. She now works at the facility and understands why this gesture is so meaningful to these kids.

"Someone had shown me that they cared and that they would get involved helping me achieve future things that made me want to go harder and stronger," said Collins.

Collins' dedication to youth and the club paid off. Horford gifted Collins two tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

A couple days off from basketball – all for a good cause.