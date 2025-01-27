Boston Celtics honor life and legacy of Heather Walker, nurse who cared for her

BOSTON - From Heather Walker's initials over their hearts, to flowing fist bumps for one brave little boy, the spirit that filled TD Garden Monday night was so much bigger than basketball.

Move4Heather Night honored the life and legacy of Heather Walker, the Celtics executive who died from brain cancer in April 2023.

"She was such a light on our floor. A beautiful human being. She's the type of person that thought she was diagnosed for a reason, to find a cure," said Stephanie Vail.

Dana-Farber nurse honored as Hero Among Us

Vail was honored as the evening's Hero Among Us. The Holliston nurse cared for Walker at Dana-Farber, after getting a job there when her three-year-old son Declan was also diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"He's such a strong young man. This is the type of event and night that really fuels us as we proceed through Declan's journey. It's been a long six years," Vail said.

Stephanie Vail and her son Declan.Vail was honored as the Hero Among Us at the Celtics game. CBS Boston

Vail also rides with the Pan-Mass Challenge cycling group the BrainStorms, brainstorming for a cure. Together they have raised more than half a million dollars for pediatric brain tumor research.

The National Anthem was performed by Voices of Hope - a volunteer nonprofit fighting something terrible, with talent.

"This is our sixteenth season and to date we've donated over a million dollars to cancer research," said Greg Chastain of Voices for Hope.

Heather's family continues her mission with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. No child should have to go through this. And yet these courageous kids, like Declan, show us the way.

When asked how he stays brave, the third grader who needs another brain surgery said simply, "by taking deep breaths."