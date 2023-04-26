Heather Walker, Celtics executive, dies after battle with brain cancer

BOSTON – Boston Celtics vice president of public relations Heather Walker has died following a battle with brain cancer. She was 52 years old.

Walker was previously diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. pic.twitter.com/bUGiaL53A1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2023

During her cancer battle, Walker launched the "Move 4 Heather" campaign, which encouraged people to get active, post pictures on social media, and donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The campaign raised nearly $650,000 for cancer research.

When President Joe Biden was in Boston last year discussing his "cancer moonshot" plans to cut cancer deaths in half in the next 25 years, he met with Walker. Glioblastoma is the same brain cancer that took the president's son Beau.

In a statement Wednesday, the Celtics said Walker was "a boundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul," adding "every room she entered was brighter for her presence."

Displaying exceptional courage, she made a point of raising awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, wanting to use her situation to help the lives of others, which was entirely consistent with her character. Through her illness, she was resolute and extraordinary in boosting the spirits of those around her, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and essential awareness in hopes of easing the suffering and saving the lives of others.

We will miss her for her energy, the joy and laughter that followed her everywhere she went, and we are grateful for everything she provided her Celtics family and the countless people that she positively impacted along the way. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather's loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.

Walker leaves behind her husband Steven and daughters Taylor and Samantha.