NBA champion Celtics throw first pitches before Red Sox game

Are Celtics set up to repeat as NBA champions?

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics' championship tour brought them to Fenway Park on Monday night.

With the Larry O'Brien trophy in tow, coach Joe Mazzulla and five members of the championship team showed off their fastballs when they took the hill and threw out the ceremonial first pitches ahead of the Red Sox-Blue Jays showdown.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

The entire team was honored on the field before the game. Mazzulla was joined by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford for the ceremonial first pitches. While they all fired off valiant attempts, everyone should stick to basketball.

The Celtics won the NBA title a week ago with a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden, which clinched the franchise's 18th championship and kicked off a summer of celebration for the organization.

Last Thursday, head coach Joe Mazzulla brought the Larry O'Brien trophy for a tour of the North End, before over a million fans packed the parade route for the championship Celtics on Friday.

Earlier in the day Monday, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Payton Prichard all participated in Gillette's "Championship Shave" event, which hadn't happened since the region's last title -- a Patriots Super Bowl victory in 2019.

The Celtics will eventually move on and set their focus on repeating in 2024-25. But that won't stop the city from celebrating this most recent title all summer long.