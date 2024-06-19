Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla takes championship trophy around North End

BOSTON - It was a Celtics fan frenzy in the North End Wednesday night. Two days after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla paraded the Larry O'Brien championship trophy around the neighborhood while thanking loyal fans.

"I was like I got to go see the trophy. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, I got to go touch it and that's what I did and I'm still shaking from it, it was surreal," said Celtics fan Jarvier Cabral.

Fans swarm Mazzulla in North End

A swarm of fans chased and congratulated Mazzulla as he bounced from restaurant to restaurant. Fans and restaurant owners savoring the precious memories with the superstar coach.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla walks in the North End with the Larry O'Brien trophy. CBS Boston

"Just to see it in real life it's even more shiny, bigger and seeing Mazzulla in real life like he's the mastermind behind it all and I was this close to his brain," said Celtics fan Maggie Bayer.

The surprise trip to the North End coming two days before the highly anticipated rolling parade celebration on Friday. Celtics fans are flocking to the city, like Bryce Edwards from North Carolina.

"We're 100% committed"

"We got up at 2 o'clock this the morning and drove. We're 100% committed," Edwards said. "We'll be out there all day on Friday ready to go. I've loved the Celtics since I was a kid, I've been waiting on this moment."

Celtics fan Laura Castillo was the 2008 and 1986 championship celebrations. "I'm going to remember this one for a long time because it was very special," Castillo said.

That's why the chance to see the symbol of success and resolve was worth it for fans near and far.

"I'm here from Orlando I traveled all the way over here," Jarvier Cabral said. "Went to Game 5, once in a lifetime experience, this is insane."

Fans say they plan to get the parade route early on Friday to get a front row seat.