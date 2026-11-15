Tatum scores 32, Celtics set franchise history on the way to 131-94 rout of Mavericks

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points in 30 minutes on a night the Boston Celtics set a franchise record for its lead at the end of the opening period on the way to a 131-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Derrick White added 16 points and Jordan Walsh 11 to help Boston win its sixth straight and for the 11th time in 12 games.

Tatum had 21 of his points in the third quarter, connecting on 6 of 9 shots and knocking down four 3s. He scored 13 straight points to end the period.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, dribbles around Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Boston. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Boston pulled its starters after that but still pulled ahead by 41 in the final quarter.

Playing on four days' rest, the Celtics sprinted to a 24-4 lead with White and Walsh responsible for 19 of those points. The lead ballooned to 42-9 by the end of the first quarter, the 33 points the largest first-quarter lead in franchise history.

Zaccharie Risacher scored 18 points for Dallas, which lost its third straight and for the fifth time in eight games. Cooper Flagg added 17 points and had four assists but was just 5 of 15 from the field with three turnovers.

It was the second consecutive loss at TD Garden for the Maine native and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. The Mavericks lost in Boston his rookie season last year in his debut against the team he grew up watching as a kid.

Mavericks guard and former Celtic Kyrie Irving sat out for management of his left knee, which he had surgery on last March. He played 37 minutes in Dallas' loss at Cleveland on Saturday.

Boston's cushion was as high as 35 points in the second quarter.

Boston also had a 46-point lead at Charlotte on Nov. 6 and a 40-point advantage in its home matchup with Chicago on Oct. 26.

The Mavericks, who lost in Cleveland on Saturday, looked sluggish throughout the opening period Sunday, missing 16 of their 18 field goal attempts and going 0 for 8 from the 3-point line. By contrast, Boston shot 59% and knocked down seven 3s.

Up next

Mavericks: Visit Golden State on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Magic on Monday.