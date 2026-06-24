Boston Celtics select Chris Cenac Jr. with 27th pick of NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics selected Chris Cenac Jr., a freshman out of Houston, with the 27th pick of the NBA Draft Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-10 forward was a force inside, making 55% of his two-point field-goal attempts for a Cougars team that reached the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. Cenac attempted 90 3-pointers and shot 33% from beyond the arc. At Houston, he was counted on more for his rebounding ability (7.9 this past season) than shot blocking (0.5 per game).

NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Chris Cenac Jr. after he was drafted by the Boston Celtics on June 23, 2026 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The ESPN broadcast of the draft noted that Cenac features the same skill set as 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and holds the potential to be successful as a four or five.

Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. in a game against TCU on January 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cenac is from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a 2024-25 McDonald's High School All-American.

He played in 37 games in his only season at Houston and averaged 9.5 points a game.