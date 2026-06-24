Boston Celtics select Chris Cenac Jr. with 27th pick of NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics selected Chris Cenac Jr., a freshman out of Houston, with the 27th pick of the NBA Draft Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-10 forward was a force inside, making 55% of his two-point field-goal attempts for a Cougars team that reached the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. Cenac attempted 90 3-pointers and shot 33% from beyond the arc. At Houston, he was counted on more for his rebounding ability (7.9 this past season) than shot blocking (0.5 per game).
The ESPN broadcast of the draft noted that Cenac features the same skill set as 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and holds the potential to be successful as a four or five.
Cenac is from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a 2024-25 McDonald's High School All-American.
He played in 37 games in his only season at Houston and averaged 9.5 points a game.