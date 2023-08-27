2 suspects arrested after shooting near Boston Caribbean festival that injured 8 people

BOSTON – Two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting that injured eight people in Boston near the J'Ouvert Parade that is part of the city's annual Caribbean Festival.

Boston police said the shooting grew out of an argument between two groups of people just before 8 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Blue Hill Ave. and Talbot Ave.

Six men and two women were shot. Six people were hospitalized while two others who were grazed declined medical treatment. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Police said video shows two men involved in the initial gunfire. One of them, later identified as 21-year-old Sebastian Fernandez, was shot in the leg.

Fernandez was arrested and is under guard at an area hospital.

A second person was seen on video running from the shooting. A person was seen running behind the Boys and Girls Club toward Franklin Field.

Police said they later found a person matching his descrtiption, and a 17-year-old was arrested with a pistol and Glock switch. He was arrested for firearm possession and police are still investigating his potential involvement in the parade shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

"These individuals displayed a complete disregard for human life in the midst of one of the City's cultural celebrations, endangering the lives of hundreds of people," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We are proud of all of our officers for their quick and professional response in the speedy apprehension of these individuals. This should send a clear message to anyone who comes into our City that we will not stand for this type of violence, and we will use all our means to identify you and apprehend you."

The Caribbean Parade has had other shootings in the past. A man was shot and killed last year and in 2014, innocent bystander Dawnn Jaffier was shot and killed.