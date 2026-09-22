Boston hit-and-run crash that sent chunk of bridge into Charles River under investigation, police say

A crash that sent a chunk of a Boston bridge into the Charles River Tuesday afternoon is now being investigated as a hit-and-run, police say.

The crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. on the River Street Bridge, which stretches from Soldiers Field Road in Boston to Memorial Drive in Cambridge and is located near the DoubleTree hotel.

Police say one car sideswiped another, leading to the crash.

"A motor vehicle went up onto the sidewalk and struck the wall causing a 6-foot section of wall to fall into the river," a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

The other car drove away from the scene, police said. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

WBZ-TV's helicopter captured footage of the damaged car and the gap on the bridge that resulted from the crash.

A crash took out part of the River Street Bridge in Boston. CBS Boston

MassDOT workers put up a temporary steel barrier on the bridge, which authorities say is still safe for cars to drive over. An inspection is expected to take place to determine what repairs are necessary.

Troopers were on the scene until about 1:50 p.m., talking to witnesses as they tried to find the other driver. No arrests have been made yet and the crash is still under investigation.